U S Global Investors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Royal Gold comprises approximately 1.0% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Royal Gold by 375.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 762.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 375.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

In related news, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 38,821 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $3,587,836.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 46,570 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $5,802,156.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,529 shares of company stock valued at $18,909,359 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $112.50 to $117.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.94.

Shares of RGLD traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.38. The company had a trading volume of 281,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,576. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.21. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $136.88.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 73.10%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.