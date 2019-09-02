U S Global Investors Inc. Invests $608,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.64.

PSX traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $98.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,050. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.32. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $121.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 30.74%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

