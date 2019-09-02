U S Global Investors Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,047 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,381,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,172,000 after acquiring an additional 144,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,009,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,195,000 after purchasing an additional 210,181 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $424,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In other news, Director George A. Scangos sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $790,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,223,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,167,092.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 217,404 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $4,476,348.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 652,522 shares of company stock worth $13,461,761. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of EXEL traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.85. 4,309,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872,273. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.40.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 70.52%. The business had revenue of $240.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.