U S Global Investors Inc. Buys New Shares in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 760,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,000. Maverix Metals comprises 1.7% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Maverix Metals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMX. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Maverix Metals from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “average” rating and set a $6.75 price target on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of MMX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.93. 15,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,259. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maverix Metals Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.