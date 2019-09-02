U S Global Investors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)

U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Spirit Airlines comprises 1.3% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,341,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,464,000 after buying an additional 114,209 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,807,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,415,000 after buying an additional 440,339 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,011,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,294,000 after buying an additional 584,275 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 421.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 901,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,012,000 after buying an additional 728,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 889,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,453,000 after buying an additional 94,968 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAVE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on Spirit Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Spirit Airlines stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,588. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 1 year low of $35.89 and a 1 year high of $65.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Edward M. Christie III purchased 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,583.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.92 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,051 shares of company stock worth $211,885 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

