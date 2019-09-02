TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $6.12 Million Position in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Barings Participation Investors makes up about 2.8% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 3.56% of Barings Participation Investors worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 5.4% during the second quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 13.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 2.2% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 17.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 17,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPV traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,354. Barings Participation Investors has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

