TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $587,000 Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 84.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $48,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 619.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 13,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $169,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

NYSE:VLY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,824. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $247.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.