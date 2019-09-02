TSP Capital Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 299,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.72. 4,603,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,981,471. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $127.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.32. The firm has a market cap of $223.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.26.

In other Chevron news, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,750 shares of company stock worth $6,448,700. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

