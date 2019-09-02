TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Raymond James

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TCBK. ValuEngine downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stephens reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day moving average is $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $77.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Koehnen bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $537,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,077.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 5,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $191,245.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,186.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. 59.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

