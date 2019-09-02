Trias (TRY) Achieves Market Cap of $3.22 Million

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Trias token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $191,366.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Trias has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00221696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.24 or 0.01311458 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018438 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00089820 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021600 BTC.

Trias Token Profile

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 793,867,500 tokens. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trias is www.trias.one

Buying and Selling Trias

Trias can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

