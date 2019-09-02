Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in General Mills by 100.9% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 377.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in General Mills by 74.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Edward Jones raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.98.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,243,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,077. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $55.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

