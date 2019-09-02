Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 154,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,454,000. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.8% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.81. The company had a trading volume of 18,116,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,698,632. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $202.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.59.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,263 shares in the company, valued at $295,833.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley G. Bush bought 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.74 per share, for a total transaction of $557,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,167.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,925 shares of company stock worth $1,227,506. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

