Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 7,663 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in KeyCorp by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.60. 6,770,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,855,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.99. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $225,046.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,981.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,663.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

