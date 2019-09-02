Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 39,860 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1,008.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,860 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,877 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,497,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,154,000 after acquiring an additional 951,911 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $2,166,688,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,839,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,405 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,431,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,209,000 after acquiring an additional 653,128 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.47. 5,918,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,242,154. The company has a market cap of $221.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.51. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.69%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.56.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

