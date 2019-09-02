Trexquant Investment LP Has $3.06 Million Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 86,792 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Textron by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 44,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 24,632 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,763,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Textron by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,594,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,593,000 after buying an additional 1,327,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TXT traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,424. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.30 and a 52-week high of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.40%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.29.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

