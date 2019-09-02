Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Holdings in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 2.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 211.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Manoj Apte sold 95,544 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $8,112,641.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,213 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $94,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 424,906 shares of company stock worth $34,185,506. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,072. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.26. Zscaler Inc has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $79.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Zscaler from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

