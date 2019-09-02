Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Shares Down 3.6%

Trevali Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:TREVF)’s share price traded down 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, 17,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 81,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Trevali Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Monday, June 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

