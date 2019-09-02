Travis Perkins’ (TPK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TPK has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,429 ($18.67) to GBX 1,356 ($17.72) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,426.44 ($18.64).

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 1,250.50 ($16.34) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.53. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 965.60 ($12.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,488.50 ($19.45). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,256.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,327.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.60%.

In other news, insider Coline McConville purchased 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,303 ($17.03) per share, for a total transaction of £886.04 ($1,157.77).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

