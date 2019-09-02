Travelflex (TRF) Market Cap Reaches $120,949.00

Travelflex (CURRENCY:TRF) traded down 21.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, Travelflex has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Travelflex coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinBene and BTC-Alpha. Travelflex has a market capitalization of $120,949.00 and $15.00 worth of Travelflex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Travelflex Coin Profile

Travelflex (TRF) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. Travelflex’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. Travelflex’s official website is travelflex.org . Travelflex’s official Twitter account is @travelflexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Travelflex Coin Trading

Travelflex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travelflex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travelflex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travelflex using one of the exchanges listed above.

