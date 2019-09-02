Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.26

Touchstone Exploration Inc (TSE:TXP) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.24. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 11,700 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.26.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile (TSE:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Touchstone Exploration Inc in May 2014.

