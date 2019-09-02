Toby Strauss Purchases 1,242 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider Toby Strauss acquired 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £2,744.82 ($3,586.59).
Shares of LGEN traded up GBX 3.90 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 223.50 ($2.92). 11,760,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,180,000. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90. Legal & General Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 214.90 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 292.30 ($3.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 246.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 266.76.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.93 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.52%.
Legal & General Group Company Profile
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.
