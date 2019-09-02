Toby Strauss Purchases 1,242 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider Toby Strauss acquired 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £2,744.82 ($3,586.59).

Shares of LGEN traded up GBX 3.90 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 223.50 ($2.92). 11,760,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,180,000. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90. Legal & General Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 214.90 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 292.30 ($3.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 246.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 266.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.93 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.52%.

LGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective (down previously from GBX 225 ($2.94)) on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Legal & General Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 293.78 ($3.84).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

