TMD & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

TMD & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of TMD & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TMD & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.39. 346,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,921. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.73.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

