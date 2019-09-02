TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR) Senior Officer Ronald Peter Gagel Sells 143,333 Shares

TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR) Senior Officer Ronald Peter Gagel sold 143,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.51, for a total transaction of C$789,764.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 325,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,794,353.54.

Shares of TMR traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$5.46. 83,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,284. TMAC Resources Inc has a 52 week low of C$3.57 and a 52 week high of C$7.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.36. The firm has a market cap of $620.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of TMAC Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.68.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

