Tilden Park Management I LLC Invests $15.95 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Tilden Park Management I LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 145,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,953,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Tilden Park Management I LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tilden Park Management I LLC owned 0.09% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $114.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,279,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,299. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.87. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.60 and a 1-year high of $114.39.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

