Thrive Token Trading 7.9% Higher This Week (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Thrive Token has a market cap of $791,690.00 and approximately $6,295.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00038530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $474.49 or 0.04570527 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000202 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,235,880 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

