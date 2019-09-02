The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 730 ($9.54) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SGE. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target (up from GBX 570 ($7.45)) on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.89) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.78) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Sage Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 651 ($8.51).

LON SGE opened at GBX 700.60 ($9.15) on Thursday. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 491.30 ($6.42) and a one year high of GBX 826 ($10.79). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 734.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 723.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion and a PE ratio of 24.41.

In other news, insider Cath Keers bought 40,976 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.76) per share, with a total value of £211,845.92 ($276,814.22).

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

