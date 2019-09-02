The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The Providence Service from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Get The Providence Service alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSC opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.85. The Providence Service has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $725.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.78.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The Providence Service had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $363.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The Providence Service’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other The Providence Service news, CFO Kevin M. Dotts acquired 864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,939.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Carter Pate acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.97 per share, with a total value of $57,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Providence Service by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,757,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,755,000 after purchasing an additional 20,693 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Providence Service by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in The Providence Service by 4.3% during the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 489,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,046,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in The Providence Service by 1.1% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 321,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in The Providence Service by 62.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 274,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 105,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Providence Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Providence Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.