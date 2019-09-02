The European Investment Trust (LON:EUT) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $786.88

The European Investment Trust Plc (LON:EUT) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $786.88 and traded as low as $772.00. The European Investment Trust shares last traded at $780.00, with a volume of 10,365 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $313.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 783.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 686.13.

About The European Investment Trust (LON:EUT)

The European Investment Trust plc is an investment company. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through a diversified portfolio of Continental European securities. The Company’s investment portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as basic materials, consumer goods, consumer services, financials, healthcare, industrials, oil and gas, technology, telecommunications, utilities, and cash and other assets.

