THB Asset Management Trims Position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

THB Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120,877 shares during the quarter. Graham accounts for 1.9% of THB Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. THB Asset Management owned approximately 6.00% of Graham worth $11,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GHM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Graham by 589.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Graham by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Graham in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in Graham by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 53,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Graham by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 57,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GHM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Graham in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.53.

GHM stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,694. Graham Co. has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.18 million, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.19 million. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

