THB Asset Management Sells 69,775 Shares of Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI)

THB Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,775 shares during the quarter. Hometrust Bancshares accounts for approximately 1.3% of THB Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. THB Asset Management owned approximately 1.80% of Hometrust Bancshares worth $8,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 469.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Hometrust Bancshares news, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,743 shares in the company, valued at $215,952.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HTBI. TheStreet upgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point set a $31.00 target price on Hometrust Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

HTBI traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $25.22. The company had a trading volume of 34,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,297. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.54. Hometrust Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

