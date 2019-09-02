THB Asset Management Sells 31,801 Shares of Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC)

THB Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 736,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,801 shares during the period. THB Asset Management’s holdings in Houston Wire & Cable were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWCC. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC grew its holdings in Houston Wire & Cable by 51.5% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 251,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 85,617 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Houston Wire & Cable by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 261,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Houston Wire & Cable by 5.8% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 587,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,162 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HWCC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.52. 54,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,953. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48. Houston Wire & Cable has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $69.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.33 million during the quarter. Houston Wire & Cable had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.30%.

In other Houston Wire & Cable news, CEO James L. Pokluda III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,556.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,340. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Houston Wire & Cable

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

