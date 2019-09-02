THB Asset Management Lowers Position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

THB Asset Management lessened its position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. THB Asset Management owned approximately 1.46% of Utah Medical Products worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 312.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 428.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Utah Medical Products during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 10.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Utah Medical Products during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTMD stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,269. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.98 and a 52-week high of $102.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.87. The stock has a market cap of $366.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

