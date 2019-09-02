THB Asset Management Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

THB Asset Management decreased its position in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,793 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,215 shares during the quarter. THB Asset Management owned 0.58% of M/I Homes worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,316,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Seacliff Capital LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $1,531,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 234,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 23,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M/I Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

M/I Homes stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.14. 307,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 6.10. M/I Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $37.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average is $29.32.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. M/I Homes had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $623.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $985,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 148,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $4,774,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,000 shares of company stock worth $8,235,425. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.