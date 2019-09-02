THB Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

THB Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,538 shares during the period. THB Asset Management’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSTM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 412.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 917.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of HealthStream stock traded down $1.05 on Monday, reaching $25.27. The stock had a trading volume of 313,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,431. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.07 million, a P/E ratio of 58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $31.86.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $63.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.12 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 4.22%. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $142,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,635.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

