Tezos Price Reaches $1.05 on Major Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Tezos has a market cap of $695.24 million and approximately $9.88 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00010179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $50.98, $13.77 and $7.50. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007888 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 801,312,599 coins and its circulating supply is 660,373,612 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $5.60, $51.55, $18.94, $13.77, $24.68, $33.94, $32.15, $50.98, $20.33, $24.43 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

