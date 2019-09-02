Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Cut to $117.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $122.00 to $117.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Texas Instruments to $133.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.71.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $123.75 on Thursday. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $87.70 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The company has a market capitalization of $115.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 76,523 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $9,796,474.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,116,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $24,863,985.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,652 shares in the company, valued at $12,851,003.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 103.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 62,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 21,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

