Telefonica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Shares Down 0.5%

Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €2.31 ($2.68) and last traded at €2.31 ($2.68), 2,976,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 3,780,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.32 ($2.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of €2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.05.

About Telefonica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.