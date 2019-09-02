Telcoin (TEL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $225,078.00

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Telcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. Telcoin has a market cap of $21.70 million and approximately $225,078.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038127 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.76 or 0.04607706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000199 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Telcoin

Telcoin is a token. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,184,744,221 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Telcoin Token Trading

Telcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

