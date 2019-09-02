TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) to announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Seven analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.24. TechnipFMC posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTI. ValuEngine raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. TheStreet cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,254,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,421. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.18. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

