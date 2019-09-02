Tarush Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.21 Million (TAS)

Tarush (CURRENCY:TAS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Tarush has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. Tarush has a total market capitalization of $6.21 million and $1.76 million worth of Tarush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tarush token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Hubi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00218581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.59 or 0.01302428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00088721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00017793 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021257 BTC.

Tarush Token Profile

Tarush was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Tarush’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens. Tarush’s official message board is medium.com/TarushTech . Tarush’s official website is tarush.tech . The Reddit community for Tarush is /r/TarushTech and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tarush’s official Twitter account is @TarushTech

Tarush Token Trading

Tarush can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hubi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tarush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tarush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tarush using one of the exchanges listed above.

