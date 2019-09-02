Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Downgraded by Cowen to “Market Perform”

Cowen lowered shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TPR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Tapestry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.88.

NYSE TPR opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $51.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

In other news, Director Annabelle Yu Long sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $93,414.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Tapestry by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,397,123 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $139,521,000 after buying an additional 318,716 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Tapestry by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 147,518 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tapestry by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,281 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in Tapestry by 6,554.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 909,994 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,874,000 after buying an additional 896,320 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

