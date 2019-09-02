T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC trimmed its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 294,403 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile Us makes up 8.0% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.10% of T-Mobile Us worth $64,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. AO Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 1,020,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,510,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,962,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 790,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,621,000 after purchasing an additional 49,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,472,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,691,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 9,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $703,962.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 533,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,314,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Nomura lifted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,548. The company has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $59.96 and a 12 month high of $85.22.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

