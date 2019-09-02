Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases as well as building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company’s product pipeline includes SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist for genomically defined subsets of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and relapsed high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor for acute leukemia which is in preclinical stage. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SYRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.03.

Shares of SYRS opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $465.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.94. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.79% and a negative net margin of 3,137.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $489,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $133,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $2,301,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the second quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,726,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after buying an additional 666,665 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,765,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after buying an additional 863,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.