Sutton Harbour (LON:SUH) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Sutton Harbour Holdings plc (LON:SUH) traded up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 24.90 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 24.90 ($0.33), 8,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 12,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 million and a PE ratio of 13.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 23.82.

Sutton Harbour (LON:SUH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported GBX 1.68 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marine activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 523 vessels; King Point Marina located in the urban regeneration area of Millbay in Plymouth; and Plymouth fish market.

