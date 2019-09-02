Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.96

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $52.96 and traded as high as $54.79. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at $54.57, with a volume of 1,006,900 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. Evercore set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10,082.25, a current ratio of 10,847.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.86%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.60, for a total value of C$631,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$810,408.20. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.30, for a total transaction of C$1,045,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,437,293.99. Insiders sold 55,936 shares of company stock worth $2,955,334 over the last 90 days.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

