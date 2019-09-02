Stronghold USD (USDS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $408,412.00

Stronghold USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, Stronghold USD has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Stronghold USD has a market capitalization of $408,412.00 and $6,096.00 worth of Stronghold USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stronghold USD token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00018927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport, Stronghold and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00220671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.50 or 0.01353212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00089962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017917 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Stronghold USD Token Profile

Stronghold USD’s total supply is 400,000 tokens. Stronghold USD’s official website is stronghold.co/stronghold-usd . Stronghold USD’s official Twitter account is @Strongholdxchg . The official message board for Stronghold USD is medium.com/strongholdxchg . The Reddit community for Stronghold USD is /r/Strongholdxchg

Stronghold USD Token Trading

Stronghold USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stronghold and Stellarport.

