Stipend 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,010.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0656 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $736,933.00 and approximately $2,010.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.29 or 0.00816019 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021178 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00239520 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006371 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003908 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,235,515 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

