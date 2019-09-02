SThree (LON:STHR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $289.01

SThree Plc (LON:STHR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $289.01 and traded as high as $263.50. SThree shares last traded at $262.00, with a volume of 22,551 shares trading hands.

STHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SThree in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of SThree in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SThree in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 403.75 ($5.28).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 269.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 289.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $343.13 million and a P/E ratio of 9.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. SThree’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

About SThree (LON:STHR)

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

