Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,028,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,309 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $153,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Steris during the 2nd quarter valued at $521,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Steris by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 389,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,967,000 after purchasing an additional 32,332 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Steris during the 2nd quarter valued at $839,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Steris during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Steris by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STE. Stephens increased their price target on Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Steris from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Steris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.20.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total transaction of $316,254.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.78, for a total value of $15,557,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,331 shares of company stock valued at $33,780,367. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.40. 310,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,552. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.04. Steris PLC has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $156.66.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $696.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.12 million. Steris had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

