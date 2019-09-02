Stellar (XLM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.24 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.0634 or 0.00000609 BTC on major exchanges including Indodax, HitBTC, Binance and BCEX. During the last week, Stellar has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $78.83 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00218420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.64 or 0.01295251 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017845 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00087979 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00019947 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar launched on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 105,303,236,854 coins and its circulating supply is 19,640,139,804 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Exrates, Stellarport, Bitfinex, CoinEgg, ABCC, OKEx, RippleFox, Cryptomate, Exmo, Kraken, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Bitbns, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CryptoMarket, Kryptono, Koinex, Vebitcoin, Liquid, Bittrex, Kucoin, Upbit, Koineks, Binance, Kuna, Ovis, Huobi, Poloniex, OTCBTC, GOPAX, BCEX, Sistemkoin, Indodax, Gate.io, BitMart, CEX.IO and Stronghold. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

